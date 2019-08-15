D-Day reenactment brings thousands to Conneaut, Ohio

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WKBN) – June 6, 2019 marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

In Conneaut, Ohio, this historic day is remembered like no other.

“We truly have something for everyone — everything from soldiers to tanks to boats. Even for the little kids, we have activities within the camps.

We have a large homefront area that represents the U.S. during World War II,” said Betsy Bashore, CEO of D-Day Ohio Incorporated.

D-Day Conneaut is held every year in August. Thousands of people gather together to remember those who served in World War II. Tents are set up

with staged items to give you a feel of what it was like on that day.

On June 6, 1944, more than 156,000 American, British and Canadian troops invaded Normandy. This was said to be a critical turning point in the war.

Now, 75 years later, we still remember the courage and sacrifices made on that day.

“Some of the folks here will go so far as to eat historic food out of historic utensils. They will have a 1940s shaving kit and toothbrush and even reproduction 1940s toothpaste,” Bashore said.

Bashore said there are around 1,500 reenactors this year, and typically around 40,000 people attend.

It’s not just about putting on a show, though. It’s about honoring our history.

“For those veterans to see that people remember what they did and that this is still important in American history,” she said.

The event is free and open to the public. It runs from Thursday through Saturday.

For more information, visit www.ddayohio.us.