D-Day Conneaut features free rides on recreated WWII boats

Reilly Palatinus, U.S. Navy, said it's an experience that few people get to have

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WKBN) – On June 6, 1944, more than 156,000 American, British and Canadian troops landed on five beaches in Normandy. This was the World War II invasion that helped shape the war’s ending.

With that many troops, it was important that they arrived safely and swiftly.

“These boats were the primary mode of transportation for the D-Day invasion. They had almost 1,100 of these boats hit the beach all at the same

time on June 6, 1944,” said Reilly Palatinus, U.S. Navy.

Each boat carried roughly 36 men. Every man stood prepared as they headed into battle. They were each equipped with anywhere between 50 to 100 pounds of gear.

This weekend, D-Day Conneaut is giving out free rides on these boats.

“It’s an experience that not a lot of people get to have and it really shows you the history of what these guys went through,” Palatinus said.

These are not the actual boats that were used on D-Day, but they were built in the 60s and designed after the Wolrd War II boats.

There are four landing craft boats, a couple amphibious truck boats and an amphibious tank boat.

The rides are free and open to the public through Saturday.

For more information, visit www.ddayohio.us.