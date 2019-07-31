Cyclist dies of injuries from getting hit by car in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a cyclist hurt after getting hit by a car last week died from his injuries Monday.

Troopers said 56-year-old Robert Lambert, of Rootstown, was riding his bike on Lynn Road, west of State Route 44, on the morning of July 24.

Highway Patrol said a 72-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Honda CR-V when she hit Lambert from behind.

He was thrown off his bicycle.

Lambert was taken to the hospital and later flown by helicopter to another hospital, but passed away five days later.

The woman driving the SUV was not hurt.

Highway Patrol said it doesn’t look like she was impaired.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.