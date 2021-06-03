Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to operate at full capacity

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) announced Thursday that public train rides beginning June 16 will run with lifted COVID-19 protocols.

Currently masks will still be required other than for eating and drinking.

“We look forward to returning to some normalcy at the railroad after this challenging year,” said CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur. “With the new protocols moving forward, we can offer more availability to our guests.”

CVSR excursions returned to the rails on May 1 at just 50% capacity.

CVSR falls under Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) regulations and guests, volunteers, and staff are required to wear when on the train and at any of their facilities despite local and state regulations.

National Park Scenic rides that run through Cuyahoga Valley run five days a week (Wednesday through Sunday). Departures take place from Akron Northside Depot, Rockside Depot in Independence and Peninsula Depot.

With the lessened restrictions, CVSR will offer more ticket availability on National Park Scenic excursions moving forward.

CVSR will introduce a new round-trip ticket option that is a three-and-a-half-hour trip through Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Passengers can now purchase a round-trip ticket in addition to the all-day pass that has been offered.

Tickets for June and July are already on sale. Tickets for August and additional tickets for June and July, will go on sale to CVSR members June 8 and to the public on June 11.

