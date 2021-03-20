Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad resuming scenic rides after COVID-19 cancellations

All excursions will operate with stringent safety practices and procedures for the foreseeable future

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad will resume its National Park Scenic rides on May 1 after canceling its popular Polar Express ride last winter due to COVID-19.

The rides, which run through Cuyahoga Valley National Park, will operate three days a week in May (Friday through Sunday) and five days a week (Wednesday through Sunday) beginning in June. Departures will take place from Akron Northside Depot, Rockside Depot in Independence and Peninsula Depot and Boston Depot in Peninsula.

In addition to the National Park Scenic, CVSR will debut two new programs for the 2021 season, The Cleveland Dinner and Event Train and the Explorer program.

Every Friday night, beginning May 7 through October, CVSR will host the Cleveland Dinner and Event Train departing from the Rockside Station in Independence.

Each Friday night, Dinner on the Train will be offered. In addition to Dinner on the Train, several excursions including Ales on Rails beer tastings, Murder Mystery, Grape Escape wine tastings and other themed programs will be available. Guests can choose one excursion to attend every Friday night.

“The Dinner Train was incredibly popular when we introduced it in 2019,” said CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur. “Our beverage and event excursions continue to be a destination for people seeking one-of-kind experiences. Now, every Friday, our historic train becomes a venue where guests can choose from several excursions to create a memorable experience.”

The Explorer program, presented by Cleveland Clinic, is an expansion of the organization’s popular Bike Aboard program. The Explorer program encourages park visitors to get off the train and explore their park.

All excursions will operate with stringent safety practices and procedures for the foreseeable future, including more frequent sanitation, the wearing of masks, implementing physical distancing and operating trains at no more than 50% capacity. CVSR guests can learn more about COVID-19 safety at www.cvsr.org/covid-19-safety/

Tickets for the 2021 summer season will go on sale to CVSR members on March 23 and to the public on March 26. Tickets can only be purchased online at cvsr.org or by calling customer service at 330-439-5708.