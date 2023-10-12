CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga Heights schools closed Thursday after a phoned bomb threat at the middle and high schools.

The call came just as students were entering the buildings on Thursday morning, according to a statement to FOX 8 News from Superintendent Tom Evans.

“Students were immediately evacuated and authorities notified. We quickly made the decision to close the school for the day as we were scheduled to have more than 400 visitors on campus,” he wrote.

At the time, elementary students were on buses en route to school. Drivers of those buses were told to take those kids back home, according to the statement. The district followed a plan to reunite middle school students with their families. Those who weren’t picked up were bused home.

“The building was thoroughly swept by law enforcement and authorities are working to determine the origin of the phone call,” Evans wrote.

Friday is a scheduled day off for students, meaning classes will resume at their normal time on Monday. Events set for Thursday evening were rescheduled, including boys and girls soccer games and a fall concert.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused school families,” Evans wrote. “However, the safety of our students and staff is always a top priority in our district.”