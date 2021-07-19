Cuyahoga County, RTA police work to identify baby girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services and the Greater Cleveland RTA police are working to identify a baby.
The baby was found at the West Boulevard bus station in Cleveland with a person who could not verify their relationship with the child on Saturday, a Cuyahoga County spokeswoman said.
The female infant appears to be about 6 months old. A photo was released Monday evening.
She’s currently safe and in foster care, according to county officials.
Anyone who can identify the child should call 696-KIDS, 911 or local law enforcement.