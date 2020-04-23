Cuyahoga Co. man accused of price gouging masks forced to refund buyers

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cuyahoga County man accused price gouging N95 masks will be refunding buyers and forfeiting masks, according to a settlement that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Thursday.

A lawsuit was filed against Mario Salwan last week, stating that he sold packages of 10 N95 masks to online buyers for at least $360 a package.

Investigators say Salwan allegedly sold 42 packs at that price during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, N95 masks typically sold for $2 each mask.

Under the settlement, Salwan has to refund more than $15,000 to buyers and reimburse the state for $1,500 of investigative costs.

According to Yost, Salwan also agreed to send 570 masks to the attorney general’s office. Ten of those masks will go to health care professionals who reported the sales, while the rest will be donated to the MetroHealth System in Cleveland.

“I want to thank Attorney General Yost for his efforts in making sure that these masks are used by front-line personnel,” said Dr. Akram Boutros, MetroHealth president and CEO. “Personal protective equipment like this is invaluable in our community’s fight against COVID-19 because it keeps all care providers safe while they work tirelessly to keep our patients and our community safe.”