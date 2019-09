One person was critically injured Wednesday in a crash on route 44 in Chardon

CHARDON, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was critically injured Wednesday in a crash on route 44 in Chardon.

The accident happened about 9:32 a.m. at the intersection of Route 44 and Hosford Road where an SUV and car collided.

According to firefighters, one person was critically injured and flown by medical helicopter to a Cleveland-area hospital.

The accident is under investigation.

The Concord Fire Department provided mutual aid.