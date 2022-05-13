AUBURN TOWNSHIP , Ohio (WJW)– Fire crews from four counties responded to a blaze at an auto body shop in Auburn Township Friday afternoon.

The fire department was alerted to a car fire inside a commercial building off of East Washington Street at about 1 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Auburn Assistant Fire Chief Mike Cardaman said they were able to contain it to one structure. The fire was mostly under control, but still had a lot of hot spots, as of 2:45 p.m.

There are no fire hydrants in the area so tankers from Geauga, Trumbull, Portage and Cuyahoga counties helped bring water to the scene.

