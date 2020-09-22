Crews battle massive fire at Malvern factory

MALVERN, Ohio (WJW) – Fire crews are working to get a large fire under control at AAM Metal Forming/Colfor Manufacturing.

The factory is on Alliance Rd. NW in Malvern.

The fire broke out sometime early Tuesday morning.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 8 they have not had any reports of injuries.











There is no word on what caused the fire.

Due to concern about the smoke, Browns Local Schools has cancelled classes for the day.

The district says the schools also have no water pressure.

AAM is headquartered in Detroit and employs more than 21,000 people around the world.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8