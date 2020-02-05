Court weighing arguments in Ohio gunman school records case

The media groups say school privacy laws end with an individual's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A school district is before the state high court fighting the release of student records of a gunman who killed nine people in Dayton last year.

Lawyers for Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools say both state and federal law protecting student privacy bar the release of confidential information without consent.

Media groups arguing for the records’ release say that nothing in the laws prevent the information’s release.

The media groups say school privacy laws end with an individual’s death.

Media outlets say the records could shed light on whether authorities properly handled early warning signs exhibited by gunman Connor Betts.

