Court ruling out of Toledo could have far-reaching impact on camera ticket appeals

An Ohio Supreme Court ruling in a Toledo traffic camera case could be a warning to other cities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio Supreme Court ruling in a Toledo traffic camera case could be a warning to other cities.

In the case, Toledo tried to hand off a camera ticket appeal to an administrative court officer, even after a law passed last year saying the tickets have to dealt with in municipal court.

The case involved a woman in Toldeo who got a speeding ticket in the mail and she wanted to appeal it.

The Toledo Municipal Court scheduled a hearing before the city’s administrative hearing officer.

The woman then filed a case to stop the city of Toledo from using an administrative hearing officer, saying that the municipal court should solely have jurisdiction to handle the case.

Citing Ohio law that says municipal courts have to hear camera ticket appeals, the Court agreed saying, “We agree and conclude that Toledo’s patent and unambiguous lack of jurisdiction to carry out its red-light and speeding camera civil enforcement system is clear.”

Toledo argued that the law passed last year didn’t bar the city from implementing its own civil-administrative enforcement system under its home-rule authority.

The court disagreed and ruled that the tickets should be handled by the municipal court as the law states and can’t be turned over to an administrative hearing officer to conduct “quasi-judicial proceedings.”