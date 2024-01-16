(WKBN) – Troubles are mounting for Ohio’s former utility regulator Samuel Randazzo.

Randazzo was serving as the Ohio Public Utilities Commission chairman when he allegedly accepted a bribe from FirstEnergy Corp. for $4.3 million.

The Supreme Court of Ohio ruled Tuesday that Randazzo’s assets can be seized. The issue came up when a district appeals court said that a lower court was “too hasty” when it agreed to restrict Randazzo’s access to his bank and brokerage accounts.

Writing for the Court, Justice R. Patrick DeWine said that part of the issue surrounded the timing of a hearing for Randazzo’s objection to the seizure. DeWine wrote that while the appeals court took issue with the fact that Randazzo’s assets were frozen before he was notified, he was granted a hearing to oppose the seizure and therefore could not object to the trial court’s earlier decision to freeze his assets without a hearing. The decision was unanimous.

There was also an issue, though, with a form that was filed by Ohio Attorney General David Yost when notifying the banks of the seizure. The form was incorrect and Justice Patrick F. Fischer issued a “concerning opinion” that Yost’s office did not properly follow the law.

Randazzo, 74, surrendered himself to the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati last month facing 11 counts in the case, including:

One count of conspiring to commit travel act bribery and honest services wire fraud

Two counts of travel act bribery

Two counts of honest services wire fraud

One count of wire fraud

Five counts of making illegal monetary transactions

Randazzo first came under scrutiny, including a search of his home by the FBI, as part of the investigation into the Larry Householder bribery scandal. A company of Randazzo’s was listed in bankruptcy documents from a FirstEnergy subsidiary.

If convicted, Randazzo could face up to 20 years in prison.