COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Tenth District Court of Appeals has upheld state law on firearms uniformity, overturning a preliminary injunction granted nine months ago to the city of Columbus.

The crux of the case is the ability of cities to enact their own gun regulations.

The decision says the city of Columbus failed to prove irreparable injury, harm to others, or public interest in seeking a preliminary injunction against Section 9.68 of the Ohio Revised Code – commonly called the firearms uniformity law.

In summary, the firearms uniformity law states the right to keep and bear arms is constitutionally protected in every part of Ohio and the general assembly finds the need to provide uniform law across the state in regard to the regulation of firearms. It also states it is proper for law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and others from intruders and attackers without fear of prosecution – also known as the “stand your ground” law. Ohio joined the list of the 28 states abiding by the stand your ground law in April of 2021.

The case dates from 2019, when Columbus officials sued the state, claiming that the firearms uniformity law is unconstitutional. In November 2022, a Franklin County Common Pleas judge granted a preliminary injunction, which was stayed upon appeal.

The Tenth District Court’s decision on the appeal is in line with an injunction issued in April 2023 by a Delaware County judge against Columbus’ ordinances.

The case now heads back to the Franklin County trial court for further proceedings.