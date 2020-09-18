Court looks to save money with eye exam instead of drug test

The eye scanner is similar to a vision exam that you might take to get a driver's license

(WKBN) – A court in Northwest Ohio is trying out a new way to drug test that could be cheaper than lab testing.

Lucas County Common Pleas Court is conducting a pilot program for its drug court participants that uses a retinal scanner to detect prohibited substances as a way to reduce the costs of more traditional methods, such as a urinalysis, saliva swabs or sweat patches.

The eye scanner is similar to a vision exam that you might take to get a driver’s license.

The testing works by first doing a urinalysis, then an eye scan. That creates a sober baseline.

After that, only the eye test is used and it only takes a couple of minutes. Any unusual retinal activity would be flagged.

A urinalysis would be repeated only for those who fail the retina test, saving time and money.

In Lucas County, urine tests range from $9 to $24 per sample depending on how many substances are being traced. The most common assessment is a five-panel test that checks for amphetamines, cocaine, opiates, phencyclidine (PCP) and marijuana. The costliest probes check up to 12 possible drugs.

The level and frequency of testing depends on a risk-based system that factors in a person’s history. Some individuals require two screenings a week; others, once every three months or longer.

Aside from the $30,000 needed to purchase a screening machine, the only other expense for the court is an $11,000 annual charge for operation by the service provider, which includes unlimited testing.

