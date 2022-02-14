COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a man can fight the adoption of his children, even though he killed their mother.

The man’s attorney successfully argued that the father wasn’t in contact with his kids because he was following a judge’s no-contact order after the killing.

The court agreed, ruling 4-3 Thursday that complying with a no-contact order isn’t proof of insufficient contact with children. The children’s maternal grandparents had taken custody of the children after the 2006 killing and eventually petitioned to adopt them.

The father was sentenced to 23 years to life and remains in prison.