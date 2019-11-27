Couple accused of killing Ohio woman they met in church

An Ohio pastor said the victim, Donna Harris, was trying to help the couple

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (CNN) – A man wanted in the death of an Ohio woman was apprehended in Kansas Monday night.

He and a woman, Ashley Quick, are accused of killing 53-year-old Donna Harris.

Harris was trying to help the couple since she believed they were down on their luck.

Harris had befriended 32-year-old Justin Eastman.

Detectives say Eastman told Harris he was taking her fishing near Gillette Park in Delaware County.

Investigators say Ashley Quick messaged and texted with Eastman, encouraging him to commit the offense.

Detectives say Harris was killed near this wooded area by blunt force trauma to the head.

Quick is charged with felony complicity to robbery.

“Donna loved people and she loved serving those that were less fortunate,” said Pastor Tyler Lyon.

Lyon said Harris had attended Bible Community Church for years and her passion for serving others impacted many.

“We try to reach the hurting and the broken. Obviously, we tried to keep a safe environment as best we can, but there will always be unknowns with that,” he said.

Lyon said Eastman had attended some services at the church and Quick had also come to Sunday worship.

It was a surprise to church leaders that Quick was arrested at her apartment home on Tuesday evening.

“I hope for Justin’s sake and for her sake that they have a chance to make right with God,” Lyon said.

Quick is being held on a $1 million bond.

Detectives are working on bringing Eastman back to Ohio.

“She loved her family and her church family, and she will be greatly missed. She was a sweet lady, and I think everybody who came in contact with her knew that. We’ll remember her that way,” Lyon said.