(STACKER) – The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 802,585 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 50.4 million COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 61.1% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Dec. 15, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Montgomery County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 317 (1,688 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (277,483 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#49. Knox County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.1% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 441 (275 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (25,115 fully vaccinated)

— 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#48. Highland County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 480 (207 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.2% (15,181 fully vaccinated)

— 34.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#47. Allen County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 616 (630 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (41,070 fully vaccinated)

— 25.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#46. Mercer County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.8% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 359 (148 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (14,803 fully vaccinated)

— 33.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#45. Cuyahoga County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 515 (6,358 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (735,063 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#44. Fulton County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (89.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 636 (268 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (20,742 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#43. Logan County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 504 (230 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (18,175 fully vaccinated)

— 25.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#42. Athens County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 237 (155 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (31,560 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#41. Fayette County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 557 (159 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (11,533 fully vaccinated)

— 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#40. Auglaize County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 659 (301 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (16,865 fully vaccinated)

— 31.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#39. Portage County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 543 (882 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (86,055 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#38. Franklin County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 316 (4,161 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (775,444 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#37. Seneca County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 594 (328 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (25,089 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#36. Lucas County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 454 (1,943 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (229,457 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#35. Belmont County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 431 (289 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (29,471 fully vaccinated)

— 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#34. Lorain County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 608 (1,883 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (181,216 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#33. Summit County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 494 (2,672 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (314,682 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#32. Huron County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 520 (303 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (25,881 fully vaccinated)

— 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#31. Clermont County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 431 (890 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (108,910 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#30. Hancock County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 532 (403 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (35,933 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#29. Muskingum County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 541 (466 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (38,987 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#28. Geauga County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (87.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 453 (424 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (53,657 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#27. Mahoning County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 469 (1,073 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (120,885 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#26. Fairfield County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.6% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 446 (702 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (82,950 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#25. Ashland County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (70.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 542 (290 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (21,531 fully vaccinated)

— 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#24. Hamilton County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.7% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 291 (2,380 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (472,457 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#23. Scioto County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.9% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 466 (351 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (34,763 fully vaccinated)

— 14.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#22. Clark County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.8% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 550 (738 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (64,507 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#21. Ross County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.3% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 440 (337 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (36,084 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#20. Clinton County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 102.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 396 (166 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (18,257 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#19. Stark County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 516 (1,913 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (186,802 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#18. Jackson County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 438 (142 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (14,055 fully vaccinated)

— 19.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#17. Pike County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 338 (94 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (11,387 fully vaccinated)

— 23.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#16. Medina County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 45.1% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 621 (1,117 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (106,440 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#15. Guernsey County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.3% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 553 (215 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (16,206 fully vaccinated)

— 22.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#14. Crawford County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 709 (294 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (17,465 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#13. Butler County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.8% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 376 (1,441 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (199,957 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#12. Washington County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 209 (125 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (30,587 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#11. Union County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 465 (274 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (33,644 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#10. Greene County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.8% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 316 (534 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (103,082 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#9. Coshocton County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 404 (148 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (13,307 fully vaccinated)

— 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#8. Van Wert County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (91.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 573 (162 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (11,396 fully vaccinated)

— 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#7. Gallia County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 431 (129 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (12,659 fully vaccinated)

— 21.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#6. Marion County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.6% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 650 (423 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (29,143 fully vaccinated)

— 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#5. Jefferson County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.1% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 401 (262 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (30,489 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#4. Richland County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.7% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 621 (752 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (49,440 fully vaccinated)

— 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#3. Madison County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 282 (126 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (21,084 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#2. Williams County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 722 (265 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (15,322 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#1. Lake County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 597 (1,373 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (139,919 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

This article has been republished pursuant to a Creative Commons’ license.