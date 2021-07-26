Counties in Ohio where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

(WCMH) – It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.
The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in Ohio where people spend the highest percent of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.
#50. Trumbull County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%
– Total occupied households: 85,621
– Median household income: $47,280
– Median monthly housing cost: $668
#49. Union County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 20,212
– Median household income: $86,715
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,227
#48. Perry County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.1%
– Total occupied households: 13,500
– Median household income: $50,150
– Median monthly housing cost: $710
#47. Ashland County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.2%
– Total occupied households: 20,417
– Median household income: $52,823
– Median monthly housing cost: $750
#46. Tuscarawas County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.7%
– Total occupied households: 36,631
– Median household income: $53,243
– Median monthly housing cost: $757
#45. Knox County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%
– Total occupied households: 23,248
– Median household income: $57,749
– Median monthly housing cost: $824
#44. Madison County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.1%
– Total occupied households: 15,013
– Median household income: $68,022
– Median monthly housing cost: $972
#43. Hancock County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.3%
– Total occupied households: 31,937
– Median household income: $58,450
– Median monthly housing cost: $839
#42. Pickaway County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.0%
– Total occupied households: 19,710
– Median household income: $63,633
– Median monthly housing cost: $914
#41. Richland County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.6%
– Total occupied households: 48,449
– Median household income: $49,547
– Median monthly housing cost: $712
#40. Geauga County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.0%
– Total occupied households: 35,298
– Median household income: $82,303
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,186
#39. Greene County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.5%
– Total occupied households: 65,604
– Median household income: $68,720
– Median monthly housing cost: $991
#38. Jackson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.4%
– Total occupied households: 12,780
– Median household income: $47,550
– Median monthly housing cost: $691
#37. Morrow County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.8%
– Total occupied households: 12,922
– Median household income: $59,452
– Median monthly housing cost: $867
#36. Huron County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.3%
– Total occupied households: 22,935
– Median household income: $52,560
– Median monthly housing cost: $768
#35. Stark County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.0%
– Total occupied households: 153,460
– Median household income: $53,860
– Median monthly housing cost: $788
#34. Brown County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%
– Total occupied households: 17,829
– Median household income: $54,575
– Median monthly housing cost: $799
#33. Gallia County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%
– Total occupied households: 11,588
– Median household income: $44,858
– Median monthly housing cost: $658
#32. Wood County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%
– Total occupied households: 50,589
– Median household income: $62,390
– Median monthly housing cost: $921
#31. Erie County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.2%
– Total occupied households: 31,183
– Median household income: $54,226
– Median monthly housing cost: $801
#30. Warren County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.8%
– Total occupied households: 82,957
– Median household income: $87,125
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,294
#29. Ross County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.2%
– Total occupied households: 28,802
– Median household income: $51,092
– Median monthly housing cost: $760
#28. Lake County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.3%
– Total occupied households: 96,361
– Median household income: $64,466
– Median monthly housing cost: $960
#27. Delaware County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.6%
– Total occupied households: 69,985
– Median household income: $106,908
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,594
#26. Clark County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.7%
– Total occupied households: 54,696
– Median household income: $50,873
– Median monthly housing cost: $762
#25. Fairfield County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.2%
– Total occupied households: 56,339
– Median household income: $67,609
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,016
#24. Licking County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.7%
– Total occupied households: 64,035
– Median household income: $64,589
– Median monthly housing cost: $976
#23. Butler County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.1%
– Total occupied households: 139,113
– Median household income: $66,117
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,000
#22. Lawrence County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.0%
– Total occupied households: 23,221
– Median household income: $45,118
– Median monthly housing cost: $684
#21. Clermont County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.5%
– Total occupied households: 78,009
– Median household income: $66,968
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,019
#20. Clinton County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.3%
– Total occupied households: 16,528
– Median household income: $52,815
– Median monthly housing cost: $804
#19. Guernsey County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.6%
– Total occupied households: 16,220
– Median household income: $45,917
– Median monthly housing cost: $699
#18. Lorain County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.9%
– Total occupied households: 120,281
– Median household income: $58,427
– Median monthly housing cost: $892
#17. Ashtabula County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.3%
– Total occupied households: 37,832
– Median household income: $46,700
– Median monthly housing cost: $716
#16. Mahoning County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.7%
– Total occupied households: 98,472
– Median household income: $46,042
– Median monthly housing cost: $707
#15. Summit County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.5%
– Total occupied households: 224,726
– Median household income: $57,181
– Median monthly housing cost: $889
#14. Marion County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.3%
– Total occupied households: 24,737
– Median household income: $47,498
– Median monthly housing cost: $740
#13. Pike County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.4%
– Total occupied households: 10,959
– Median household income: $42,832
– Median monthly housing cost: $671
#12. Muskingum County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.6%
– Total occupied households: 33,878
– Median household income: $47,254
– Median monthly housing cost: $741
#11. Scioto County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.7%
– Total occupied households: 29,858
– Median household income: $41,330
– Median monthly housing cost: $650
#10. Fayette County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.3%
– Total occupied households: 11,773
– Median household income: $47,308
– Median monthly housing cost: $747
#9. Portage County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.1%
– Total occupied households: 61,817
– Median household income: $57,618
– Median monthly housing cost: $929
#8. Highland County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.0%
– Total occupied households: 16,772
– Median household income: $44,169
– Median monthly housing cost: $733
#7. Adams County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.3%
– Total occupied households: 10,673
– Median household income: $39,079
– Median monthly housing cost: $649
#6. Montgomery County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.8%
– Total occupied households: 224,328
– Median household income: $51,542
– Median monthly housing cost: $857
#5. Lucas County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.5%
– Total occupied households: 179,930
– Median household income: $48,736
– Median monthly housing cost: $817
#4. Hamilton County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.1%
– Total occupied households: 341,873
– Median household income: $57,212
– Median monthly housing cost: $960
#3. Franklin County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.8%
– Total occupied households: 511,447
– Median household income: $61,305
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,073
#2. Cuyahoga County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.1%
– Total occupied households: 540,965
– Median household income: $50,366
– Median monthly housing cost: $884
#1. Athens County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.4%
– Total occupied households: 22,557
– Median household income: $40,905
– Median monthly housing cost: $765