COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that deer season opens next weekend.

The first is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18.

Hunters harvested 87,405 deer during the 2021 gun seasons. That total includes the 70,381 deer harvested in the weeklong gun season, 9,392 taken in the gun weekend, and another 7,632 deer taken in the two-day youth season.

The three-year average for deer harvested in the gun seasons is 84,224.