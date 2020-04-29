Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers, Sam’s limits to employees

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Costco has announced a face covering requirement for all members and guests.
Shoppers must wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose beginning May 4, the company stated Wednesday in a press release.
A Costco press release states that the requirement is an additional precaution.
“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” says the company.
According to the retailer, the requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.
The latest directive from Sam’s Club states that all employees are required to wear a face mask and that they are recommended for customers.
We will begin requiring that associates wear masks or other face coverings at work. This includes our stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as in our corporate offices. We’ll also be encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings when they shop with us.We have evolved our policy on face coverings from optional to mandatory as public health guidance has shifted. The CDC now recommends wearing face coverings in public settings, including grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus. Although most state and local governments do not mandate the use of face coverings in public settings, the CDC has reported that recent studies show a significant portion of individuals with the virus lack symptoms and can transmit the virus.Sam’s Club, April 17, 2020