Coroner’s office in Ohio warning about THC-infused edibles made to look like popular snacks

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Officials in one Ohio county are warning about THC-infused edibles that are being made to look like popular snacks.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Community Overdose Action Team (COAT) say the products may not have undergone state regulatory guidelines for food quality and safety. They say ingesting it could lead to illness or overdose, as THC is the psychoactive compound of cannabis.

“The THC-infused edibles are often marketed to youth. This is concerning because youth may have trouble discerning the difference between THC-infused edibles and actual food – especially children who cannot read but can recognize familiar packaging.” –Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger

Health officials recommend parents carefully inspect the packaging of common snacks. Look for symbols such as “THC” or other mentions of cannabis on the packaging.

THC-Infused Edibles packaged to look like popular snacks (image courtesy: The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Community Overdose Action Team )

The coroner’s office and COAT, which was created to address the drug overdose and addiction crisis in Montgomery County, say the signs of a THC-related overdose include:

Extreme confusion, difficulty conversing, poor coordination, high levels of anxiety, paranoia, panic attack, fast heart rate, delusions or hallucinations, increased blood pressure, and severe nausea or vomiting.

They say to call 911 immediately if an overdose is suspected.