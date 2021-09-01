Coroner rules teen’s death at Ohio waterpark an accident

MONTGOMERY CO., Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County coroner has ruled the death of a teen at a Middletown waterpark an accident.

Mykiara Jones, 14, of Dayton, was playing on a water trampoline at Land of Illusion Adventure Park in July when she fell into the water. The coroner said her cause of death was drowning.

According to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the lake at Land of Illusions Amusement Park located on the 8700 block of Thomas Road on a report of a juvenile drowning. When deputies arrived, the Madison Township EMS and the Land of Illusions staff were attempting to locate Mykiara, who went underwater at approximately 5 p.m.

In a 911 call, an unidentified caller can be heard saying people had been combing the waters for a girl who wasn’t wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

The Land of Illusions lifeguard located Mykiara at approximately 5:30 p.m. She was immediately pulled from the water and Madison Township EMS began treatment. She was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight where she was pronounced dead.

Mykiara was a student at the Middletown City School District. She was about to be an incoming freshman at Middletown High School.