Coroner rules on cause of death for 22-year-old Cleveland Marathon runner

CLEVELAND (AP) – A medical examiner has ruled that a 22-year-old woman who collapsed while running in the Cleveland Marathon suffered sudden cardiac death.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday that Taylor Ceepo’s accidental death was in “association with physical exertion, pseudoephedrine use and cardiomyopathy.” It didn’t provide any other details and said in the statement that the autopsy hadn’t yet been completed.

Pseudoephedrine is commonly used to treat stuffy nose or sinus problems. Cardiomyopathy is heart muscle disease.

The Medina woman died at a hospital after collapsing May 19 as she nearly finished a half marathon.

There were an estimated 15,000 runners that day.

Walsh University in North Canton said Ceepo graduated this spring and had been on the women’s soccer team.

