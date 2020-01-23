Coroner rules death of newborn baby found in Hiram College bathroom a homicide

Breaking News
HIRAM, Ohio (WJW) — The death of a newborn baby found in the trash in a Hiram College dorm bathroom has been ruled a homicide by the Portage County coroner.

The baby was discovered in a garbage bag by a cleaning crew in October 2019. The baby boy was either full-term or nearly full-term.

The mother was identified and taken to a local hospital for treatment at the time. No charges have been filed in the case.

Hiram Police Chief Brian Gregory said the coroner’s report was sent to the prosecutor’s office for consideration of charges. He emphasized that the case was ruled a homicide only by the coroner’s office at this time.

Hiram College Thursday released the following statement regarding the situation:

“We are a close-knit community so a situation like this is a difficult one for students, faculty, and staff. To help members of our community, Hiram continues to ensure that professional and ministerial counseling services are available. Students can access those resources through the Student Health Center and employees through the Employee Assistance Program.”

