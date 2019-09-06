Coroner: 2nd woman dies after lightning strike in Ohio cemetery

CINCINNATI (AP) – A second woman has died after a lightning strike at a Cincinnati cemetery last weekend.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s office says 55-year-old Patricia Herlinger, of Colerain Township, died Wednesday.
Authorities say she was one of three people struck by lightning at Spring Grove Cemetery last Friday.
The coroner’s office said 27-year-old Danielle Brosius, of Green Township, died last Friday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The president of Spring Grove Cemetery says it was a tragic accident.
