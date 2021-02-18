Coronavirus travel advisory: Ohioans encouraged to avoid 5 states

**Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discusses delays in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the video above.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has issued a travel advisory for five states due to coronavirus concerns.

Based on a 7-day rolling average of positivity rates, ODH is encouraging Ohioans to avoid travel to/from Idaho (26%), Kansas (22%), Alabama (21%), South Dakota (19.4%) and Iowa (16%).

Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Ohio’s coronavirus positivity rate, per this week’s data, is 7%.

Courtesy: Ohio Department of Health

ODH says New Jersey and Wyoming experienced reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed this past week, so therefore the organization was unable to calculate an accurate positivity rate.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the ODH website or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).