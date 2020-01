The classification means any confirmed or suspected cases must be reported to local health officials right away

(WKBN) – The new strain of the coronavirus is now considered a Class A immediately reportable disease in Ohio.

So far, no cases have been reported in Ohio.

Two cases have been reported in the United States, one in Washington state and one in Chicago.

Both patients had recently been in Wuhah, China, where the disease originated.

Both of those patients are in stable condition.