Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 844 new cases, 10 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state as well as the reopening of schools at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 25, a total of 116,495 (+844) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,996 (+10) deaths and 12,956 (+97) hospitalizations.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

According to a release from the governor’s office, DeWine will be addressing students’ return to schools during today’s briefing.

It was announced Monday that several Ohio House Republicans started an effort to impeach Governor Mike DeWine, because of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.