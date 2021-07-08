Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 377 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of Thursday, July 8, 1,113,383 (+377) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 60,854 (+35) hospitalizations and 8,347 (+4) ICU admissions. ODH also reported that 48 percent of the population, or 5,610,606, have started the vaccination process. That’s a change of 6,819 from the day before.
|Cases Milestone
|Date Hit
|Days Between
|Rank
|100,000
|July 30, 2020
|210 days
|1.
|200,000
|Oct. 20, 2020
|82 days
|2.
|300,000
|Nov. 10, 2020
|21 days
|5.
|400,000
|Nov. 22, 2020
|12 days
|T-9.
|500,000
|Dec. 2, 2020
|10 days
|11.
|600,000
|Dec. 14, 2020
|12 days
|T-9.
|700,000
|Dec. 28, 2020
|14 days
|7.
|800,000
|Jan. 10
|13 days
|8.
|900,000
|Jan. 28
|18 days
|6.
|1 million
|March 17
|48 days
|4.
|1.1 million
|May 26
|70 days
|3.