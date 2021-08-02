Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 895 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, August 2, a total of 1,131,029 (+895) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 62,005 (+66) hospitalizations and 8,475 (+6) ICU admissions. A total of 5,779,235 people — or 49.4% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 5,789 from the previous day.

ODH reported an additional two deaths Friday, bringing the total to 20,492. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Data compiled from state health sources show COVID-19 cases in Ohio are slowly increasing, causing health experts to raise flags about possible new outbreaks.

On Friday, the CDC recommended masks be worn indoors in public areas in several central Ohio counties despite a person’s vaccination status due to substantial spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.

As the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps through Ohio, data shows younger people are making up a larger share of cases because their age groups are the state’s least vaccinated.