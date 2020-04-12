Coronavirus in Ohio: 6,518 cases, new death reported

Mahoning County again recorded the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths at 31

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health reported 6,518 positive COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday and 248 confirmed deaths.

That is only one more death reported since Saturday.

That’s up from the 6,250 cases and 247 deaths reported on Saturday.

In addition, 1,948 people have been hospitalized to date.

Mahoning County again recorded the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths at 31. The county has 417 cases and 168 hospitalizations.

Friday, there were 358 cases and 31 deaths in Mahoning County.

In Trumbull County, there are 168 cases, 79 hospitalizations and eight deaths.

Columbiana County reported 104 cases and six deaths.

The age range of cases cary from age one to 101, with the median age of 54.

Gov. Mike DeWine is not providing a briefing over the weekend. He will continue with his daily briefings on Monday.