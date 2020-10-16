Police: Cleveland teen shoots, kills mom’s fiancé in domestic dispute

Authorities say the 33-year-old man grabbed a 17-year-old girl by the hair and choked her during the incident

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a 13-year-old boy shot and killed his mother’s fiancé as the man argued with other children inside a Cleveland home.

The shooting occurred Wednesday night. Authorities haven’t said what spurred the argument or how many people were involved, but they say the 33-year-old man grabbed a 17-year-old girl by the hair and choked her during the incident.

The boy grabbed a gun from a bedroom and shot the victim in the shoulder.

The man was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

It’s not clear if the teen will face charges.

