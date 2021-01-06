Cops shoot, kill driver in East Cleveland after chase ends in fiery crash

Officers said the 19-year-old had a gun

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a man died after he was shot by police following a vehicle pursuit that ended when the car he was driving caught fire.

Tuesday’s chase in East Cleveland began when an officer spotted a car that apparently had been stolen.

The pursuit ended when the car struck several undisclosed objects and caught fire.

Two men and a woman then jumped out of the vehicle. One man and the woman ran off in one direction while the driver, 19-year-old Vincent Belmonte, ran behind some nearby houses and jumped over a fence.

Officers fired several shots at Belmonte after he allegedly pulled out a gun.