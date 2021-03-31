Cops: Man who spurred deadly chase in western Ohio was wanted on warrants

The crash killed him and the other driver

BETHEL TWP., Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a driver who led police on a high-speed chase before he crashed into another vehicle, killing himself and the other driver, was wanted for felonious assault and child abuse/endangering charges.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Bethel Township, when 19-year-old Jalen Alexander, of Troy, went through a red light.

He then crashed into a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Chelsey Vollmer, of Dayton.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Vollmer’s infant daughter and a passenger in Alexander’s vehicle were seriously hurt and remain hospitalized, though both are expected to recover.