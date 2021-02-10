Cop shoots, kills armed man during domestic violence call in East Cleveland

Ohio

When officers arrived, they saw the man trying to get into the woman’s car, where she was sitting

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police, Shooting generic

Credit: Richard Williams Photography/Moment/Getty Images

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a police officer responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed an armed man during a struggle at a home in East Cleveland.

A woman called police around 10 a.m. Wednesday and said her ex-boyfriend possibly had a gun and was causing a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they saw the man trying to get into the woman’s car, where she was sitting.

An officer noticed the butt of a gun in a security vest the man was wearing, and during a subsequent struggle the man reached for the gun.

The officer then fired at least one shot. The wounded man died at a hospital, but the officer wasn’t injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com