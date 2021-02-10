Cop shoots, kills armed man during domestic violence call in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a police officer responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed an armed man during a struggle at a home in East Cleveland.
A woman called police around 10 a.m. Wednesday and said her ex-boyfriend possibly had a gun and was causing a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they saw the man trying to get into the woman’s car, where she was sitting.
An officer noticed the butt of a gun in a security vest the man was wearing, and during a subsequent struggle the man reached for the gun.
The officer then fired at least one shot. The wounded man died at a hospital, but the officer wasn’t injured.