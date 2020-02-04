Convicted sex offender arrested in Cuyahoga County in connection to woman’s death

The woman disappeared in Alabama in late December and her body was found weeks later

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – A convicted sex offender is back in police custody but this time, he is charged in a murder.

Frederick Hampton, 50, was arrested Sunday in Garfield Heights, Ohio. He’s charged with abuse of a corpse.

Authorities found the body of an Alabama woman buried behind a home owned by one of Hampton’s relatives.

Paighton Houston disappeared from a Birmingham bar in late December. Her body was found weeks later, wrapped in a sheet.

Hampton hasn’t been charged with her murder but police are still investigating.

He will be sent back to Alabama but when that will happen hasn’t been set yet.