Convicted sex offender arrested in Cuyahoga County in connection to woman’s death

Ohio

The woman disappeared in Alabama in late December and her body was found weeks later

by: CNN Newsource

Frederick Hampton, charged in connection to a murder in Alabama

CNN Newsource

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – A convicted sex offender is back in police custody but this time, he is charged in a murder.

Frederick Hampton, 50, was arrested Sunday in Garfield Heights, Ohio. He’s charged with abuse of a corpse.

Authorities found the body of an Alabama woman buried behind a home owned by one of Hampton’s relatives.

Paighton Houston disappeared from a Birmingham bar in late December. Her body was found weeks later, wrapped in a sheet.

Hampton hasn’t been charged with her murder but police are still investigating.

He will be sent back to Alabama but when that will happen hasn’t been set yet.

