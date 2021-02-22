Conversations continue to secure a partner for cracker plant

Dan Williamson, PTTGC spokesman, says there are good prospects but he can’t reveal details at this point

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – PTTGC America continues to try to secure the one thing that could make the cracker plant a reality—a partner.

There is a proposal to build an ethane “cracker” plant along the Ohio River.

Dan Williamson, PTTGC spokesman, says there are good prospects but he can’t reveal details at this point.

“Conversations are continuing, and there’s a lot of optimism about them,” he noted.

He is making no promises about a projected date for an announcement.

“I know it is a goal of the company to get it done this summer,” said Williamson. “I don’t know when it will be. But I know the company believes it is a realistic goal to have it done this summer.”

He said if the pandemic had not happened, “the project would be under construction today.”

“PTTGC America has invested around $300 million in this project already,” Williamson said. “That’s a lot of resources. But we hope to invest even more by going forward with the project.”