BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has several construction projects planned this year in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

The commission has a budget of about $226 million this year for capital improvement projects across the 241-mile toll road, which cuts across 13 counties in Ohio.

The focus of the construction projects on the Ohio Turnpike will include pavement replacement and resurfacing, bridge renovations and modernizing the toll collection system.

In Trumbull and Mahoning counties, there will be new weigh-in-motion (WIM) systems put in place at mileposts 209 and 236.5 in order to help modernize the toll system. The system includes the installation of pavement sensors to weigh trucks as they are driving at highway speeds and to detect and enforce overweight vehicles traveling on the Ohio Turnpike.

In Youngstown, work will begin in May 2023 on the renovation of the Eastgate Toll Plaza at milepost 239. Interruptions to traffic are not expected.

In North Jackson, Shelly and Sands will continue work on the base pavement replacement project this year. This includes the sections leading in and out of Eastgate Toll Plaza at milepost 239.

Click here for more details on construction projects throughout Ohio.

To limit delays for travelers on the Ohio Turnpike, the commission strives to maintain two lanes of traffic in all three lane sections of the turnpike during peak travel times. Some single-lane zones will be necessary but will occur mostly during off-peak travel times or at night.