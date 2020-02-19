Conservative group seeks end to death penalty in Ohio

Members question the expense of capital punishment and have concerns about executing the innocent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A newly formed conservative group is seeking an end to the death penalty in Ohio.

Ohio Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty is part of a network of similar groups nationwide.

Members question the expense of capital punishment and have concerns about executing the innocent.

The Ohio chapter on Tuesday released a list of Republicans opposed to the death penalty.

That tally includes former Gov. Bob Taft, former Attorney General Jim Petro and former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi.

Republican House Speaker Larry Householder is not a member but has recently questioned whether the state should reconsider capital punishment.

