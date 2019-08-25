Congressman Ryan pushes for climate change debate in northeast Ohio

He invited other candidates to debate the topic in front of industrial belt communities in northeast Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan is pushing for a presidential debate on climate change after the Democratic National Committee voted against one.

He invited other candidates to debate the topic in front of industrial belt communities in northeast Ohio.

Ryan released the following statement:

“It’s truly a disappointment that the DNC denied our party the opportunity to show America that a strong agenda that reverses climate change means high paying manufacturing jobs for American union workers and solid profits for American farmers.” said Congressman Ryan. “Voters deserve a chance to know that we take this issue seriously and are going to be very proactive in reversing climate change, unlike the current administration. I want to thank Gov. Jay Inslee for spearheading this idea and we will continue to push to have the voices of so many Americans heard by our party.”

Ryan said the debate would target people who want to know how green energy plans would affect them and the economy.