Congressional map-making in Ohio kicked down the road again

This Wednesday, June 9, 2021, file photo shows Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman discussing the Senate passage of Ohio’s two-year, $75 billion state budget, in Columbus, Ohio. State lawmakers in Ohio will miss their initial Thursday, Sept. 30 deadline for redrawing the state’s congressional district maps for the next decade, a key lawmaker says. T (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The new Ohio Redistricting Commission is poised to miss another deadline.

Republican House Speaker Bob Cupp, commission chair, said Thursday’s meeting would be the panel’s last before its initial deadline Sunday for passing a bipartisan congressional map.

No vote was planned, prompting a protest rally.

Congressional maps are reconfigured every 10 years to reflect new census figures, which in 2020 cost Ohio one U.S. House seat.

Legislative leaders blame missed deadlines on census delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Missing Sunday’s deadline sends the congressional map-making process back to state lawmakers, who have until Nov. 30 to approve a map.