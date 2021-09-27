Concert to celebrate Michael Stanley’s decades-long career

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fans of Michael Stanley can celebrate the career of the late Cleveland music legend at a concert in his honor.

The show "Michael Stanley, Among My Friends Again" will feature members of 'The Resonators' and special guest Jonah Koslen on Dec. 3 at MGM Northfield Park Center Stage at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the 10,000 Watts of Holy Light.

“We wanted to find a way to continue to celebrate our father’s involvement with local charitable organizations,” said Stanley’s daughters, Anna Sary and Sarah Sharp.

"We wanted to find a way to continue to celebrate our father's involvement with local charitable organizations," said Stanley's daughters, Anna Sary and Sarah Sharp.

"Using our father's musical legacy and the partnership with the highly respected Cleveland Foundation, 10,000 Watts of Holy Light of The Cleveland Foundation will shed light on and provide financial support to important Northeast Ohio charitable institutions. We know our father would love that his music will continue to bring happiness and memories for years to come."

Stanley, whose musical career spanned five decades, died after a battle with lung cancer on March 5. He was best known for the Michael Stanley Band, and hit songs “Lover” and “He Can’t Love You.”

“Since Michael’s passing, The Resonators, along with so many other former bandmates, have been calling me, hoping we could find a joyful way to celebrate the musical journey Michael took us on for so many years,” said Tommy Dobeck, who played with Stanley for years. “I know this will be both a special and emotional evening for everyone.”