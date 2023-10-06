COLUMBUS (WKBN) — The state Attorney General’s office Friday released a composite sketch of a suspect in the 1960 killing of a 14-year-old girl in Paulding County.

The sketch is of the suspected killer of Nancy Eagleson, 14, of Paulding, who was walking home with her sister Sheryl when a man grabbed Nancy and drove away.

Nancy’s body was found a day later in a wooded area off Township Road 76. She had been sexually assaulted.

A forensic artist did the sketch recently with help from Sheryl, Attorney General Dave Yost said in a news release.

There are two separate sketches of the man — one without facial features of the man who was wearing what Sheryl described as “church clothes” — a tie, overcoat, fedora and black horn-rimmed glasses.

The second sketch has generic features. The second sketch was created because Sheryl could not remember the details of the man’s face.

The suspect also drove a dark sedan with a “winged back.”

Anyone with information can call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791.