[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of a proposed expansion to Ohio’s medical marijuana program.]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A common digestive malady is now a qualifying condition for a medical marijuana prescription in Ohio.

The Ohio Medical Board this week added irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS to a list of 25 other qualifying conditions in the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, according to a news release. The addition took effect immediately.

Irritable bowel syndrome is a gastrointestinal disorder commonly triggered by certain foods or medications, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It’s believed to affect about 10% to 15% of American adults — though only about 5% to 7% of them are diagnosed. It most often occurs from a person’s teens to early 40s. Women can be twice as likely to develop it.

Its pain-causing symptoms include excessive gas, diarrhea and/or constipation, abdominal pain or cramps and hard bowel movements.

Researchers studying nearly 250 cannabis users and more than 9,100 non-users found that cannabis users were less likely to need endoscopy for IBS and that they also had shorter hospital stays than the non-users and thus, smaller medical bills, according to their report, published in 2020.

The medical board at the same time rejected petitions to add autism spectrum disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder to the list.

A 2022 review of studies on cannabis products used to treat autism spectrum disorder found, in some cases, they lessened symptoms like hyperactivity, sleep problems and agitation while improving cognition, sensory sensitivity and attention — though some adverse effects were noted.

Proposed state legislation seeks to add autism spectrum disorder to the list of conditions, as well as arthritis, migraines, chronic muscle spasms, hospice care or terminal illness and opioid use disorder. Ohio Senate Bill 9 was introduced in January and has since had seven committee hearings, the most recent in May.

The medical board will once again accept petitions to add new health conditions to the state’s medical marijuana program from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31. Anyone can submit a petition. Petitions that were previously rejected must be re-submitted with “new scientific information,” according to the release.

There are more than 80 physicians certified to recommend medical marijuana in Northeast Ohio, according to the medical board. Here’s where you can find them.