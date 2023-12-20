COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio is called the “Heart Of It All” and now the state is sharing that story with a new commercial.

The commercial is called ‘Cardinal Christmas’ and shows a handmade cardinal ornament that a granddaughter brings home to a grandmother. The ad tells the story of a family together for the holidays in Ohio, through a new job opportunity.

“The success for this particular commercial for us is if Ohio continues to be in the consideration set for people from outside of the state to come to Ohio,” said Lydia Mihalik, Ohio Department of Development Director. “And we have more people coming to fill the jobs that we have available, then we’ll consider it a success.”

It’s an all-Ohio ad featuring Ohio natives in the case and was filmed in central Ohio.