COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus fire responded to an active fire at a commercial garage on McKinley Ave. across from COTA, Monday morning.

Columbus fire confirmed they were called to a fire around 10:26 a.m.

Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin said that the building is an automobile salvage business and the fire started in the back of the building where the garage is.

Martin added there were reports of explosions due to the fuel in that area of the building. Crews are treating the fire with water and foam before they can gain entry into the building.

It appears the fire began when one of the workers was in the process of removing a catalytic converter near some gasoline when a heat source ignited the fumes, according to Martin.

All workers were able to safely get out of the building, but one did go to the hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation.

Martin said structural concerns with the building kept firefighters from entering to extinguish the flames from the inside.

Investigators are on scene, but at this time they are treating it as an accidental fire.

Traffic has been diverted onto Grandview as a result of crews on the scene and the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Martin said no firefighters were injured.