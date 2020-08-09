Columbus woman, 64, dies after being hit by stray bullet in apartment

Police said 64-year-old Ellen Lakey was struck by a stray bullet while she was in her apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a woman died after she was struck by a stray bullet in her south Columbus apartment.

Columbus police said they were alerted shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday that multiple gunshots had been fired and then were told that a person in an apartment building was hit.

Police said 64-year-old Ellen Lakey was struck by a stray bullet while she was in her apartment. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

No arrests were immediately reported.