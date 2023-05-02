COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old girl last seen near the Franklin Park neighborhood was reported as a high-risk missing person by the Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday.

Columbus teen Andrea Bagley — who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes — was last seen on Wednesday, April 26 near Latta and Madison Avenues, according to a news release from Columbus police. She is believed to be in the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information about Bagley’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the division’s Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-2358.